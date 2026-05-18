Brandon Sproat News: Pulled short of qualifying for win

Sproat allowed three runs on three hits and three walks while striking out five batters over 4.2 innings in a no-decision against the Cubs on Monday.

Sproat not only looked to be in line for an easy victory after the Brewers built an 8-0 lead heading into the bottom of the fifth inning, he was also working on a no-hitter at that point. However, the right-hander couldn't get the final three outs he needed to qualify for the victory, giving up three runs on three hits and a walk before he was pulled with two outs in the fifth. That certainly resulted in a disappointing outing for Sproat, who had picked up his first victory as a major-leaguer in his previous start. He'll look to go deeper the next time he takes the mound, which lines up to be this weekend against the Dodgers.