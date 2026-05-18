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Brandon Sproat News: Pulled short of qualifying for win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Sproat allowed three runs on three hits and three walks while striking out five batters over 4.2 innings in a no-decision against the Cubs on Monday.

Sproat not only looked to be in line for an easy victory after the Brewers built an 8-0 lead heading into the bottom of the fifth inning, he was also working on a no-hitter at that point. However, the right-hander couldn't get the final three outs he needed to qualify for the victory, giving up three runs on three hits and a walk before he was pulled with two outs in the fifth. That certainly resulted in a disappointing outing for Sproat, who had picked up his first victory as a major-leaguer in his previous start. He'll look to go deeper the next time he takes the mound, which lines up to be this weekend against the Dodgers.

Brandon Sproat
Milwaukee Brewers
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