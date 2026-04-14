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Brandon Sproat News: Rejoining rotation Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 14, 2026 at 3:52pm

Sproat (knee) will start against the Blue Jays on Thursday, Jack Stern of BrewerFanatic.com reports.

The right-hander picked up a knee injury during his relief outing Saturday against Washington, which was his best showing of the campaign with one run allowed on four hits and three walks over 3.2 innings, but he checked out fine when evaluated Sunday. Sproat will re-enter the rotation Thursday and will likely need another decent showing to solidify his place in Milwaukee's starting five.

Brandon Sproat
Milwaukee Brewers
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