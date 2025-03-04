Brandon Sproat News: Sent to minor-league camp

Sproat was reassigned to minor-league camp Tuesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Sproat made a good first impression, tossing a pair of clean innings while touching 99 mph in his first-ever Grapefruit League appearance last Friday. A second-round pick by the Mets in 2023, Sproat is now considered by many to be the top pitching prospect in the organization, though he struggled to a 7.85 ERA in seven starts with Triple-A Syracuse down the stretch last season. The right-hander will look to improve upon that number and earn his way onto the Mets' 40-man and 26-man rosters this summer.