The youth movement in the Mets' rotation is in full effect, as Sproat will join fellow rookie Nolan McLean and Jonah Tong. Sproat got off to a poor start at Syracuse this season but has posted a 2.44 ERA and 70:21 K:BB over 59 innings covering his last 11 outings and struck out nine across seven shutout frames in his most recent start. The 24-year-old isn't necessarily guaranteed any starts beyond Sunday, but with Kodai Senga, Sean Manaea and Clay Holmes all struggling, Sproat will have an opportunity to stick around if he performs.