Brandon Sproat News: Sharp against Toronto
Sproat did not factor into the decision Thursday against the Blue Jays, allowing one run on four hits and one walk while striking out six over 6.2 innings.
Sproat delivered a much-needed performance after a shaky start to the season, working efficiently and coming within one out of completing seven innings. The right-hander's only run allowed came in the third inning on a sacrifice bunt following back-to-back hits. However, Milwaukee's offense managed just one run of support, forcing Sproat to settle for a no-decision despite the strong outing. His season numbers remain rough, as he still holds a 6.88 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and a 16:11 K:BB across 17 innings. The 25-year-old will look to replicate Thursday's success in his next outing, scheduled against Detroit.
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