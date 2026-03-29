Brandon Sproat News: Struggles in 2026 debut

Sproat allowed seven runs on six hits and four walks while striking out three across three innings during Sunday's game against the White Sox. He did not factor into the decision.

Sproat put the Brewers on the back foot right out of the gate after yielding a grand slam to Colson Montgomery in the first inning. The former proceeded to yield three more runs over the next two frames (including two solo homers) and was lifted before the start of the fourth frame. Sproat avoided the loss thanks to the Brewers' six-run rally in the eighth, but it was a disastrous 2026 debut for the 25-year-old right-hander. He nabbed a spot in the Brewers' rotation due to Quinn Priester (wrist) starting the season on the 15-day injured list, but outings like Sunday's will Sproat on thin ice. He'll look to bounce back in his next start, which is tentatively slated for next weekend on the road against the Royals.