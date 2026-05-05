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Brandon Sproat News: Tuesday's start rained out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Sproat and the Brewers won't play the Cardinals on Tuesday, as the game was postponed due to inclement weather, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

The two sides will play a doubleheader July 7 to make up for Tuesday's contest, and Sproat will likely get the nod to start Wednesday's series finale. The 25-year-old has struggled to begin his time with the Brewers, posting a 6.75 ERA and 1.61 WHIP through his first 26.2 innings.

Brandon Sproat
Milwaukee Brewers
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