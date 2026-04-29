Brandon Sproat headshot

Brandon Sproat News: Yields two homers in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Sproat (0-2) allowed four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five over 4.1 innings to take the loss versus the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

Sproat kept runs off the board until the fourth inning, when Adrian Del Castillo tagged him for a solo shot and Nolan Arenado followed up with a three-run homer. It's the first time since his first outing of the year that Sproat has given up multiple homers. He threw 52 of 82 pitches for strikes, but this outing was a reversion to his earlier struggles this year when it comes to pitching deeper into games. He's sporting a 6.75 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 25:15 K:BB across 26.2 innings over six appearances (four starts). Sproat is tentatively lined up for a matchup in St. Louis early next week, but his performance so far has been mixed at best.

Brandon Sproat
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Sproat See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Sproat See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
6 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23
Author Image
Chris Morgan
6 days ago
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
9 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago