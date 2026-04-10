Brandon Valenzuela News: Cracks first major-league homer

Valenzuela went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored during the Blue Jays' 10-4 win over the Twins on Friday.

The Blue Jays rallied from a 4-0 run deficit to take the lead in the fourth inning, highlighted by Valenzuela's first big-league homer. The 25-year-old made his major-league debut this past Sunday against the White Sox and has shared time behind the plate with Tyler Heinemen. That trend should continue for as long as Alejandro Kirk (thumb) is on the injured list, but Valenzuela could earn more starts for himself with strong play over the coming weeks.