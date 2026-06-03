Brandon Valenzuela headshot

Brandon Valenzuela News: Homers in losing effort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Valenzuela went 1-for-3 with a solo home run In the 7-3 loss to Atlanta on Wednesday.

Valenzuela smacked a solo shot off of Tyler Kinley in the ninth for his fifth of the season. The rookie has gotten plenty of playing time for the injured Alejandro Kirk (thumb) since being called up in early April. Kirk is expected to return at some time next week, but at designated hitter, so it will not affect Valenzuela's playing time yet. The 25-year-old is batting .231 with 11 RBI and 14 runs scored in 40 games this season.

Brandon Valenzuela
Toronto Blue Jays
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