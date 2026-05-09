Brandon Valenzuela headshot

Brandon Valenzuela News: Huge day in rout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Valenzuela went 4-for-5 with a double, a home run, three runs scored and four RBI in Saturday's 14-1 rout of the Angels.

The rookie catcher helped break open the game with a three-run homer off Mitch Farris in the fifth inning. It was Valenzuela's fourth long ball in 22 games since his promotion, and he's slashing .246/.306/.474 to begin his first stint in the majors with nine runs and 10 RBI.

Brandon Valenzuela
Toronto Blue Jays
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