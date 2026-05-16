Brandon Valenzuela headshot

Brandon Valenzuela News: Idle Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Valenzuela isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Tigers.

Valenzuela will get a chance to rest Saturday after going 1-for-2 with a walk during Friday's series opener. Tyler Heineman will pick up a start behind the plate in Valenzuela's stead and bat ninth.

Brandon Valenzuela
Toronto Blue Jays
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