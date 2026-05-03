Brandon Valenzuela News: Idle Sunday
Valenzuela is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Tyler Heineman will draw the start behind the plate Sunday, but Valenzuela may have overtaken him as the Blue Jays' preferred option at the position while top backstop Alejandro Kirk (thumb) remains on the injured list. Valenzuela started in three of the previous four games and owns a .680 OPS on the season, clearing Heineman's mark (.423) by more than 250 points.
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