Brandon Valenzuela News: Knocks third homer
Valenzuela went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk Saturday in an 11-4 victory versus Minnesota.
Valenzuela had the biggest hit in an eight-run eighth inning for Toronto, mashing a three-run homer to center field. Saturday marked the rookie backstop's third start behind the plate over the Blue Jays' past four games, and he's gone 4-for-9 with two home runs and four RBI during that span. Valenzuela seems to be building momentum over Tyler Heineman as Toronto's primary catcher wile Alejandro Kirk (thumb) remains sidelined.
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