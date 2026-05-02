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Brandon Valenzuela News: Knocks third homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 2, 2026 at 3:24pm

Valenzuela went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk Saturday in an 11-4 victory versus Minnesota.

Valenzuela had the biggest hit in an eight-run eighth inning for Toronto, mashing a three-run homer to center field. Saturday marked the rookie backstop's third start behind the plate over the Blue Jays' past four games, and he's gone 4-for-9 with two home runs and four RBI during that span. Valenzuela seems to be building momentum over Tyler Heineman as Toronto's primary catcher wile Alejandro Kirk (thumb) remains sidelined.

Brandon Valenzuela
Toronto Blue Jays
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