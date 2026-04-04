Brandon Valenzuela headshot

Brandon Valenzuela News: Officially promoted

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 8:27am

The Blue Jays recalled Valenzuela from Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

The 25-year-old will join the big club for the first time in his career to provide depth at catcher while Alejandro Kirk (thumb) is on the injured list. Valenzuela has slashed .206/.295/.374 with four homers, 16 RBI and 11 runs scored across 122 plate appearances in Triple-A since joining the Blue Jays organization at last year's trade deadline.

Brandon Valenzuela
Toronto Blue Jays
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