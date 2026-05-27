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Brandon Valenzuela News: Receiving rest Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Valenzuela is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins.

Valenzuela will be rested for Wednesday's matinee affair after he went 2-for-4 with a run scored while catching all nine innings of the Blue Jays' 8-1 win Tuesday night. Tyler Heineman will replace Valenzuela behind the dish in the series finale.

Brandon Valenzuela
Toronto Blue Jays
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