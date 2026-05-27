Brandon Valenzuela News: Receiving rest Wednesday
Valenzuela is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins.
Valenzuela will be rested for Wednesday's matinee affair after he went 2-for-4 with a run scored while catching all nine innings of the Blue Jays' 8-1 win Tuesday night. Tyler Heineman will replace Valenzuela behind the dish in the series finale.
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