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Brandon Valenzuela News: Resting up Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Valenzuela is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.

After catching eight innings of the Tuesday night's 4-3 loss, Valenzuela will be rested for the series finale in Tampa. Tyler Heineman will handle catching duties for the Blue Jays.

Brandon Valenzuela
Toronto Blue Jays
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