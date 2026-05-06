Brandon Valenzuela News: Resting up Wednesday
Valenzuela is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.
After catching eight innings of the Tuesday night's 4-3 loss, Valenzuela will be rested for the series finale in Tampa. Tyler Heineman will handle catching duties for the Blue Jays.
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