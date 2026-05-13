Brandon Valenzuela News: Resting up Wednesday
Valenzuela is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.
Valenzuela will be getting a routine day off for the series finale after he had started in both of the Blue Jays' previous two contests. Tyler Heineman will handle catching duties for Toronto on Wednesday.
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