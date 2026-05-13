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Brandon Valenzuela News: Resting up Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Valenzuela is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.

Valenzuela will be getting a routine day off for the series finale after he had started in both of the Blue Jays' previous two contests. Tyler Heineman will handle catching duties for Toronto on Wednesday.

Brandon Valenzuela
Toronto Blue Jays
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