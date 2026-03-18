Brandon Valenzuela News: Sent to Buffalo

The Blue Jays optioned Valenzuela to Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

Valenzuela performed well during spring training, posting an .848 OPS across 11 Grapefruit League contests, but he will fall short of an Opening Day roster spot. Should Alejandro Kirk or Tyler Heineman have to miss any length of time during the regular season, Valenzuela would likely be promoted to provide depth behind the plate.