Brandon Valenzuela News: Sitting down Saturday
Valenzuela isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Pittsburgh.
Valenzuela lost his four-game hitting streak Friday, but he still reached base twice on a pair of walks, scored a run and stole a base en route to a victory. He'll get a chance to rest his legs Saturday while Tyler Heineman starts at catcher.
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