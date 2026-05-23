Brandon Valenzuela headshot

Brandon Valenzuela News: Sitting down Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Valenzuela isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Pittsburgh.

Valenzuela lost his four-game hitting streak Friday, but he still reached base twice on a pair of walks, scored a run and stole a base en route to a victory. He'll get a chance to rest his legs Saturday while Tyler Heineman starts at catcher.

Brandon Valenzuela
Toronto Blue Jays
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