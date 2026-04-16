Brandon Valenzuela News: Streak of starts ends
Valenzuela is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Brewers.
With Tyler Heineman getting cleared to start behind the dish after a recent bout with back spasms, Valenzuela will head to the bench after he had handled catching duties in each of the prior five games. Since Alejandro Kirk (thumb) is likely to remain on the shelf for at least another month, Valenzuela should stick on the big-league roster a little while longer, but he may not be in store for much better than an even split of playing time behind the plate with a healthy Heineman.
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