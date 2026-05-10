Brandon Valenzuela headshot

Brandon Valenzuela News: Taking seat Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Valenzuela is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.

Valenzuela will get a break for the matinee game after he started behind the plate in the first two contests of the series. Tyler Heineman will fill in for Valenzuela at catcher and will bat ninth.

Brandon Valenzuela
Toronto Blue Jays
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