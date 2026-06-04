Brandon Valenzuela News: Taking seat Thursday
Valenzuela isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against Atlanta.
Valenzuela will step out of the starting nine Thursday after going 1-for-6 with a solo homer and three strikeouts across the first two games of the series. Tyler Heineman will fill in as Toronto's catcher and bat eighth.
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