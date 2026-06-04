Brandon Valenzuela headshot

Brandon Valenzuela News: Taking seat Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Valenzuela isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against Atlanta.

Valenzuela will step out of the starting nine Thursday after going 1-for-6 with a solo homer and three strikeouts across the first two games of the series. Tyler Heineman will fill in as Toronto's catcher and bat eighth.

Brandon Valenzuela
Toronto Blue Jays
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