Brandon Waddell Injury: Battling shoulder issue

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said that Waddell is dealing with shoulder discomfort and won't pitch in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins as planned, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.

The severity of the shoulder issue isn't fully known, but Waddell will likely be shut down for at least a few days with the hope that the discomfort subsides. Waddell resurfaced in the majors for the first time since 2021 last season with the Mets, appearing in 11 games and posting a 3.45 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 22:11 K:BB in 31.1 innings. Waddell no longer occupies a spot on the Mets' 40-man roster and is expected to open the season as a swingman at Triple-A Syracuse.