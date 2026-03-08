Brandon Waddell headshot

Brandon Waddell Injury: Battling shoulder issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said that Waddell is dealing with shoulder discomfort and won't pitch in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins as planned, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.

The severity of the shoulder issue isn't fully known, but Waddell will likely be shut down for at least a few days with the hope that the discomfort subsides. Waddell resurfaced in the majors for the first time since 2021 last season with the Mets, appearing in 11 games and posting a 3.45 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 22:11 K:BB in 31.1 innings. Waddell no longer occupies a spot on the Mets' 40-man roster and is expected to open the season as a swingman at Triple-A Syracuse.

Brandon Waddell
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Waddell See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Waddell See More
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
2 days ago
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
169 days ago
MLB DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, July 6
MLB
MLB DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, July 6
Author Image
Chris Morgan
245 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
308 days ago
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide: Top Picks & Strategy
MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide: Top Picks & Strategy
Author Image
Ryan Pohle
312 days ago