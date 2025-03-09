Fantasy Baseball
Brandon Waddell headshot

Brandon Waddell News: Sent out of big-league camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

The Mets reassigned Waddell to minor-league camp Sunday.

Waddell joined the Mets on a minor-league deal in December following a three-year stint overseas between stops with the Doosan Bears of the Korea Baseball Organization and Rakuten Monkeys of the Chinese Professional Baseball League. Though New York's rotation depth has already taken a couple of notable hits this spring with Sean Manaea (oblique) and Frankie Montas (lat) set to open the season on the injured list, Waddell didn't impress enough over his two Grapefruit League outings (5.40 ERA, 2.10 WHIP and 1:2 K:BB in 3.1 innings) to make a compelling case for an Opening Day gig. Waddell will likely slot into the rotation at Triple-A Syracuse.

