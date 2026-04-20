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Brandon Waddell News: Works past shoulder injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Waddell (shoulder) picked up the win after allowing three runs on four hits while striking out two across three innings during Saturday's game against Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre.

Waddell was shut down in March due to shoulder discomfort, but he's since managed to work through the injury. He's made two relief appearances at Triple-A Syracuse so far this year, surrendering three runs on seven hits while striking out four across five frames.

Brandon Waddell
New York Mets
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