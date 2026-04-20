Brandon Waddell News: Works past shoulder injury
Waddell (shoulder) picked up the win after allowing three runs on four hits while striking out two across three innings during Saturday's game against Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre.
Waddell was shut down in March due to shoulder discomfort, but he's since managed to work through the injury. He's made two relief appearances at Triple-A Syracuse so far this year, surrendering three runs on seven hits while striking out four across five frames.
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