Brandon Walter News: Dazzles in no-decision

Walter didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Twins, allowing one run on six hits and no walks with nine strikeouts over 6.2 innings.

Walter is temporarily serving as the sixth man in a six-person rotation for the short-handed Astros, but the 28-year-old has performed more like an ace in limited action this season. Sunday's outing was his third MLB start of the campaign, and his second time allowing no runs. His nine strikeouts marked a career high and bumped his K:BB to 19:1 across 17.2 innings. While he likely won't retain a spot in the big-league rotation once the Astros get healthier, he could stick around for one or two more trips through the rotation. He'd be in line to start during a three-game set against the Angels next weekend.