Brandon Walter News: Sent to minor-league camp

The Astros reassigned Walter to minor-league camp Thursday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Walter previously saw big-league action out of the Boston bullpen in 2023, but he was released this past August after a left shoulder strain kept him from pitching throughout the 2024 season. He joined Houston on a minor-league deal shortly after his release from Boston and was cleared for spring training, but he fell short in his bid for a long-relief role with the big club after giving up four earned runs on nine hits and three walks over seven innings across his four Grapefruit League outings. Walter will likely open the season at Triple-A Sugar Land, and he could be a candidate to work out of the rotation.