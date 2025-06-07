Brandon Walter News: Set for Sunday start

Walter will be recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land to start Sunday against the Guardians in Cleveland, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Walter will be kicking off his second stint of the season with the Astros, as he previously was called up to make a spot start May 20 and delivered five shutout innings while striking out five in a no-decision against Tampa Bay. Since then, Walter has continued rolling at Sugar Land, allowing just two earned runs on 11 hits and no walks while striking out 15 over 12 innings between his last two starts.