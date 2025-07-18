Brandon Walter News: Yields one run in loss

Walter (1-3) allowed one run on three hits and a walk while striking out seven over six innings to take the loss Friday versus the Mariners.

Walter put together his fifth quality start, but he was once again done in by a lack of run support. He's now at a 3.66 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 47:3 K:BB through 46.2 innings over eight starts this season. His strong performance could lead to a tough decision for the Astros' management when the team's rotation is closer to full strength, as Walter has turned some heads during this stint in the majors. He's projected to make his next start at Arizona as Houston operates with a five-man rotation while waiting for some injured pitchers to complete rehab assignments.