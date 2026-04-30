Brandon Williamson Injury: Placed on IL with shoulder fatigue

The Reds placed Williamson on the 15-day injured list Thursday with left shoulder fatigue.

Williamson had to be removed from Wednesday's start against the Rockies with the issue. It's unclear how long the left-hander will be sidelined, but with Nick Lodolo (finger) due back soon, Williamson could be without a rotation spot when he is ready to return. Williamson holds a 6.11 ERA and 19:20 K:BB over six starts covering 28 innings this season.