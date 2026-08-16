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Brandon Williamson Injury: Reaches fourth inning in rehab outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Williamson (shoulder) struck out two and allowed one earned run on five hits and no walks across 3.2 innings in a rehab appearance Sunday with Triple-A Louisville.

Taking the hill for the fourth start of his rehab assignment, Williamson built up to 63 pitches (47 strikes) and induced seven whiffs while averaging 92.7 mph with his four-seam fastball. The Reds will likely decide on Williamson's next step within the next couple of days, but the left-shoulder shouldn't need more than one more tune-up outing in the minors before returning from the 60-day injured list. With Rhett Lowder performing well over the past month as the Reds' No. 5 starter, Williamson may not have a path to the rotation once he's activated and could have to settle for a long-relief role.

Brandon Williamson
Cincinnati Reds
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