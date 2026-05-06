Brandon Williamson Injury: Shifted to 60-day injured list
The Reds transferred Williamson (shoulder) to the 60-day injured list Wednesday.
The transaction clears space on the 40-man roster for the addition of Tejay Antone. Williamson landed on the 15-day IL last week with left shoulder fatigue and now won't be eligible for activation until late June.
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