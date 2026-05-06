Brandon Williamson headshot

Brandon Williamson Injury: Shifted to 60-day injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

The Reds transferred Williamson (shoulder) to the 60-day injured list Wednesday.

The transaction clears space on the 40-man roster for the addition of Tejay Antone. Williamson landed on the 15-day IL last week with left shoulder fatigue and now won't be eligible for activation until late June.

Brandon Williamson
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Williamson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Williamson See More
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
3 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 29
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 29
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
7 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
18 days ago
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Friday, April 17
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Friday, April 17
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
19 days ago