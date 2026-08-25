Brandon Williamson headshot

Brandon Williamson Injury: Will make sixth rehab start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Williamson (shoulder) will make a sixth rehab start Thursday for Triple-A Louisville, MLB.com reports.

Williamson had a couple of short outings during his rehab, including a rain-shortened outing, which suppressed the buildup of his pitch count and likely led to a sixth rehab start. The left-hander sports a 5.11 ERA and 1.62 WHIP over 12.1 rehab innings.

Brandon Williamson
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Williamson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Williamson See More
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
2 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
9 days ago