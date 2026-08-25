Brandon Williamson Injury: Will make sixth rehab start

Williamson (shoulder) will make a sixth rehab start Thursday for Triple-A Louisville, MLB.com reports.

Williamson had a couple of short outings during his rehab, including a rain-shortened outing, which suppressed the buildup of his pitch count and likely led to a sixth rehab start. The left-hander sports a 5.11 ERA and 1.62 WHIP over 12.1 rehab innings.