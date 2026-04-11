Brandon Williamson News: Command issues in no-decision

Williamson did not factor into the decision in the Reds' 7-3 win over the Angels on Saturday. He allowed three runs on three hits and six walks while striking out three across four innings.

Williamson struggled with his control during Saturday's start. He allowed at least two baserunners in each of the four innings he pitched, which ran up his pitch count to 93 with only 49 strikes (52.7 percent) and nine whiffs. His performance against the Halos was more reminiscent of his first outing of the season against the Pirates on March 31, but he did notch a quality start against the Marlins on April 6. It looks to be an inconsistent season for the 28-year-old southpaw, at least until he gets command on the mound in check or until Nick Lodolo (finger) is activated from the 15-day injured list. Williamson is projected to start next week on the road against the Twins.