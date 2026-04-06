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Brandon Williamson News: Dominates Miami during win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Williamson (1-1) earned the win Monday against the Marlins, allowing three hits and one walk while striking out four over 6.2 scoreless innings.

Williamson turned in a strong bounce-back performance, keeping Miami hitless into the fourth inning and consistently getting ahead in counts. It was a massive leap forward from his season debut, where the right-hander was hit hard for six runs (including three homers) over 4.2 innings. Williamson came within one out of reaching a career-high in innings pitched, underscoring just how efficient he was on the mound Monday. The 28-year-old will look to carry this momentum into his next scheduled start against the Angels, and outings like this should strengthen his case for a permanent spot in the rotation.

Brandon Williamson
Cincinnati Reds
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