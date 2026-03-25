Brandon Williamson headshot

Brandon Williamson News: Plans changing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2026 at 6:04am

Williamson will start the fifth game of the regular season, March 31, against Pittsburgh, Rich Rovito of MLB.com reports.

Williamson was planned to be part of a three-pitcher grouping that would occupy the fourth and fifth rotation spots, but that plan changed. The Reds need to adjust to being without Nick Lodolo (blister), who will open the regular season on in the injured list. That paves the way for Williamson, Chase Burns and Rhett Lowder to have their own spot in the rotation to begin the season.

Brandon Williamson
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Williamson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Williamson See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
Yesterday
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
3 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
20 days ago