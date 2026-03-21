Brandon Williamson News: Sharp in final tuneup

Williamson allowed one run on six hits and one walk while striking out two over 5.1 innings in Friday's spring start against the Cubs.

Williamson retired the first seven batters faced and kept the Cubs scoreless through four innings by inducing a couple of double-play groundouts to end the third and fourth innings. The left-hander finished off a promising spring training, posting a 1.65 ERA with 15 strikeouts and three walks over 16.1 innings. Williamson will be part of a unique three-starter unit, along with Chase Burns and Rhett Lowder, that will occupy the fourth and fifth spots in the rotation.