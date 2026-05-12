Brandon Woodruff Injury: Bullpen on tap

Woodruff (shoulder) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Thursday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The veteran right-hander was cleared to resume throwing over the weekend after having fluid drained from his inflamed shoulder last week, and he'll quickly return to mound work after landing on the injured list May 1. Woodruff doesn't expect to need a lengthy buildup given the brevity of his absence, so it's possible he's back in Milwaukee's starting rotation before the end of May.