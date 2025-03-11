Brandon Woodruff Injury: Cactus League debut scheduled

Woodruff (shoulder) will pitch in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Guardians, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Woodruff was able to pitch in a minor-league game Tuesday -- his first taste of game action since undergoing surgery on his shoulder in October 2023. He touched 94 mph with his fastball and left his outing feeling encouraged despite giving up three runs in just two-thirds of an inning. Sticking true to a traditional four-day rest schedule, he's set to last at least one inning against the Guardians on Sunday. He'll then gradually build up his workload during the remainder of the Brewers' Cactus League schedule followed by a rehab assignment at one of Milwaukee's minor-league affiliates.