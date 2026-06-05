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Brandon Woodruff Injury: Could pitch in complex league

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 5, 2026 at 12:30pm

Woodruff (shoulder) is headed to the Brewers' spring training facility and could pitch in Arizona Complex League games, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Woodruff lowered his arm slot during a 42-pitch live batting practice session Wednesday, as he believes it had risen since right shoulder surgery. (For the record, Baseball Savant disagrees, listing Woodruff's 2026 arm angle at 43 degrees, which is right in line with his career norm). The right-hander is looking for an arm slot that he feels comfortable with, and he could remain in Arizona for a bit while he works on his mechanics. Woodruff believes he will be back to make multiple starts before the All-Star break, but the Brewers have not offered a target date for his return yet.

Brandon Woodruff
Milwaukee Brewers
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