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Brandon Woodruff Injury: Examined by Dr. Meister

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Woodruff (shoulder) was examined by Dr. Keith Meister in Dallas on Tuesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Woodruff went on the 15-day injured list last week with right shoulder inflammation after he had to exit his last outing when his fastball velocity sat in the mid-80s. The consensus seems to be that he's going through a "dead arm" phase, though it's an ominous sign that he's seeking out the opinion of Dr. Meister. The Brewers could have more on Woodruff's status following Tuesday's exam.

Brandon Woodruff
Milwaukee Brewers
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