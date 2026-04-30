Brandon Woodruff Injury: Exits in second inning
Woodruff was removed from Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks with an apparent injury, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Woodruff didn't give up a run during his start Thursday, but he managed to record just four outs while averaging 85 mph with his fastball -- a significant decrease from his 92.6-mph season average. The veteran righty battled problems with his lat coming into the season and missed time last year with shoulder, ankle and elbow injuries, though it's currently unknown what was troubling him Thursday.
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