Brandon Woodruff Injury: Facing hitters Friday

Woodruff (shoulder) will face hitters Friday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

It will be the first time he's done so since he underwent surgery in October of 2023 to repair the anterior capsule in his right shoulder. While Woodruff is considered a full participant at the beginning of spring training, he acknowledged that his buildup will be slower than other pitchers. The expectation is that he will need a stint on the injured list to begin the season, but more clarity on the righty's timetable should be available later in spring training.