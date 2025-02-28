Fantasy Baseball
Brandon Woodruff headshot

Brandon Woodruff Injury: Getting stretched out in live BP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2025 at 10:38am

Woodruff (shoulder) expects to pitch multiple "innings" during his next live batting practice session, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Woodruff had a third live batting practice session Thursday which consisted of 30 pitches, and the right-hander was pleased with how it went. He will continue to build up, albeit slowly, as he works his way back from right shoulder surgery. Woodruff has already been ruled out for Opening Day, but a timeline for his season debut remains murky.

Brandon Woodruff
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
