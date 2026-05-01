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Brandon Woodruff Injury: Goes on IL with inflamed shoulder

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 1, 2026 at 12:38pm

The Brewers placed Woodruff on the 15-day injured list Friday with right shoulder inflammation, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Woodruff was pulled from Thursday's outing against the Diamondbacks in the second inning after sitting in the mid-80s with his fastball velocity. Imaging came back clean, per Sophia Minnaert of Brewers.tv, as the veteran hurler appears to be going through a "dead arm" phase. When Woodruff is able to rejoin the Milwaukee rotation will depend on how he bounces back in the coming days, but he's expressed optimism that it will be close to a minimum absence. Logan Henderson is the most likely candidate to take Woodruff's spot in the Brewers' rotation.

Brandon Woodruff
Milwaukee Brewers
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