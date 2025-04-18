Brandon Woodruff Injury: Makes second rehab start

Woodruff (shoulder) continued his rehab assignment Friday with Single-A Wisconsin and allowed three runs on six hits with three strikeouts and three walks over four innings, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The 32-year-old tossed 66 pitches over 3.2 frames in his first rehab outing last weekend, and he didn't significantly add to his workload Friday with 68 pitches. Still, more game action is encouraging for Woodruff, who has been sidelined since undergoing shoulder surgery in September of 2023. The right-hander will likely require at least one more start in the minors before making his season debut with Milwaukee.