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Brandon Woodruff Injury: On track to face hitters Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Woodruff (shoulder) is tentatively scheduled to face hitters Friday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Woodruff simulated two innings in a 30-pitch bullpen session Monday and came out of it well. If he is able to take another step forward when he faces hitters Friday, Woodruff could soon be cleared to make a rehab start. There's no timetable yet for the veteran hurler's return to the Brewers' rotation, but early June is plausible. Woodruff has been sidelined since late April with right shoulder inflammation.

Brandon Woodruff
Milwaukee Brewers
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