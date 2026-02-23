Brandon Woodruff Injury: Opening Day 'up in the air'
Woodruff (lat) said Monday that his Opening Day availability is "up in the air right now," Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Woodruff is a bit behind schedule in Brewers camp after he ended last season on the injured list with a right lat strain. He threw a live batting practice session Monday and will face hitters at least once more before perhaps being cleared to pitch in a game setting. Woodruff noted Monday that he's "in a good spot," but he did not want to commit to being ready once the regular season begins, saying his goal is to have a healthy season and "be available at the end of the year when it matters most." The righty held a 3.20 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 83:14 K:BB in 64.2 innings last season for the Brewers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Woodruff See More
-
RotoWire Roundtable
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-3004 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues26 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30032 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Starting Pitcher Prospects38 days ago
-
Collette Calls
2026 NL Central Bold Predictions40 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Woodruff See More