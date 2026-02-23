Brandon Woodruff headshot

Brandon Woodruff Injury: Opening Day 'up in the air'

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Woodruff (lat) said Monday that his Opening Day availability is "up in the air right now," Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Woodruff is a bit behind schedule in Brewers camp after he ended last season on the injured list with a right lat strain. He threw a live batting practice session Monday and will face hitters at least once more before perhaps being cleared to pitch in a game setting. Woodruff noted Monday that he's "in a good spot," but he did not want to commit to being ready once the regular season begins, saying his goal is to have a healthy season and "be available at the end of the year when it matters most." The righty held a 3.20 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 83:14 K:BB in 64.2 innings last season for the Brewers.

Brandon Woodruff
Milwaukee Brewers
