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Brandon Woodruff Injury: Pleased with bullpen session

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 15, 2026 at 2:57pm

Woodruff (shoulder) tossed 25 pitches during Thursday's bullpen session, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Woodruff told reporters Friday that he was pleased with his bullpen session. He is on tap to pitch again Monday in Chicago and is expected to work multiple innings in a simulated session. Woodruff is recovering from right shoulder inflammation that cropped up in his last start in late April against the Diamondbacks. In six starts prior to landing on the IL, he had a 2-1 record with a 3.60 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 25:7 K:BB across 30 innings.

Brandon Woodruff
Milwaukee Brewers
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